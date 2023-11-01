Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

