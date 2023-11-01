U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $407.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $303.58 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

