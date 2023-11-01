U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,448 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $407.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $303.58 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.17. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

