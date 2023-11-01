U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 458 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

APO opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.93. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

