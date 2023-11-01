U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,789 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Up 0.6 %

PCG stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

