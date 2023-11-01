Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,572 shares of company stock valued at $39,160,789. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

NFLX stock opened at $411.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

