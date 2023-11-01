U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS BJAN opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

