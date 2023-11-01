U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,797 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Gladstone Land worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 182,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

LAND opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -180.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

