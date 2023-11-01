U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $262.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.91 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

