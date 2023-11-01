iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWF stock opened at $262.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.91 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

