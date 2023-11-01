U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

