U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $163.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

