U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

