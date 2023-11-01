Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Down 0.6 %

Cummins stock opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.74 and its 200-day moving average is $232.65. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

