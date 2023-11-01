Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 103 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.65. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

