Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 20,532 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,853,355. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

