Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 15,361 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OKE opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.