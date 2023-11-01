Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 20,532 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Halliburton by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,853,355. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.