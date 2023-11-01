Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hess by 353.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 588,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,001,000 after purchasing an additional 458,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Hess by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,390,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,981,000 after buying an additional 449,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Hess Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.21. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

