WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

