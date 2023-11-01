Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,468,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after buying an additional 212,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $196.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.29.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

