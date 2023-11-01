Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE:ED opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

