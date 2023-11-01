Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.