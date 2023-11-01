Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,976 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

