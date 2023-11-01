Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $376.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.35 and its 200 day moving average is $371.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.62 and a twelve month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

