Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,659,970. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $729.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $743.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $751.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.77 and a 1-year high of $821.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 146.67%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.