Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 7,969 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 108.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,242,636,000 after buying an additional 223,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after buying an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $207.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.55. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

