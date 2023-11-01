EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 118.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,088 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 687,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 903.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 500,745 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

EPR Properties Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

Insider Activity

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.