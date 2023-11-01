Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,380,000,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 36.6% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

