Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.60.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

