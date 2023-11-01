Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 204,952 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,163 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 204,952 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HP were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

