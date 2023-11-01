Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 2,749 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $284.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.61 and a 200-day moving average of $306.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

