Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 20,700 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 110.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,825,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 94.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,587,000 after purchasing an additional 696,439 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 754,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,641,000 after buying an additional 276,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 553.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.52. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

