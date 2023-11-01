Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 450 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,122,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $99.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

