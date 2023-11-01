Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $214.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.88. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,236 shares of company stock worth $4,616,367 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

