Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 4,202 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 402,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,415,000 after buying an additional 47,357 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $790,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 120.6% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 498,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,567 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

