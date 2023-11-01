PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,256.96.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,789.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,771.32 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,025.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,861.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

