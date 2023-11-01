PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,519 shares in the company, valued at $820,182.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.66. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $28.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 61.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 63.52%.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

