PFG Investments LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,052 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

