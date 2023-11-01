Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 350,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TechnipFMC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,918,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after acquiring an additional 138,476 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 2,137.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 105,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 816,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FTI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

FTI stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

