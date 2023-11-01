Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 27,171 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,171 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,979 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

