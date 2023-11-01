Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.40

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.40 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 89.15 ($1.08), with a volume of 1292675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.45 ($1.06).

Primary Health Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,482.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35,000.00%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

