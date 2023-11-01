Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 6,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Corning by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $2,122,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Corning by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

