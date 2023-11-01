HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,600 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 775,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

HNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HNI by 1,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the third quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in HNI by 89.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. HNI has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $563.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.29 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HNI will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. HNI’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

