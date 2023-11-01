Short Interest in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Decreases By 7.1%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $426.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

