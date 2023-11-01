IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,710,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 34,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 22.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital lowered IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

IonQ Stock Up 1.5 %

IonQ stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. IonQ has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). IonQ had a negative net margin of 694.48% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that IonQ will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

