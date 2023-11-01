Short Interest in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Increases By 5.6%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,110,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 59,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,328,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,304,725.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 52,250 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $430,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,393.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,328,734 shares in the company, valued at $207,304,725.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,521 over the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 66,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

