Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 33,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Jianpu Technology Stock Performance
Jianpu Technology stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Jianpu Technology has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $39.38 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jianpu Technology
About Jianpu Technology
Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.
Featured Stories
