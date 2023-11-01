ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.97 Per Share

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.97 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ME Group International’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MEGP stock opened at GBX 140.40 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £529.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,274.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 151.90. ME Group International has a one year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 171.06 ($2.08).

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia Pacific. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

