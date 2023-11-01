Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on December 1st

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Murphy USA has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $22.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.5 %

MUSA stock opened at $362.80 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $372.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.41 and its 200-day moving average is $310.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock worth $22,153,785. 9.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

